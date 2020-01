SOME STILL HAVE A SENSE OF DUTY AND HONOR:





Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham acknowledged on Sunday the Republican majority "does not have the votes" in the Senate to quickly dismiss the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.





Posted by Orrin Judd at January 19, 2020 11:05 AM

Just because Mitch & Lindsay don't take oaths seriously doesn't mean no one does.

