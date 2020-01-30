January 30, 2020
SO MUCH WINNING!:
Trump's border wall, vulnerable to flash floods, needs large storm gates left open for months (Nick Miroff, January 30, 2020, washington Post)
President Trump's border wall likely will require the installation of hundreds of storm gates to prevent flash floods from undermining or knocking it over, gates that must be left open for months every summer during "monsoon season" in the desert, according to U.S. border officials, agents and engineers familiar with the plans.The open, unmanned gates in remote areas already have allowed for the easy entry of smugglers and migrants into the United States.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 30, 2020 5:58 PM