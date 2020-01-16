January 16, 2020
SO MUCH FOR DEMONIZING DEMOCRATS:
'Jeopardy!' contestants can't identify impeachment inquiry prosecution lead Adam Schiff from a photo (RYAN FAHEY, 16 January 2020, Daily Mail)
He may have grabbed headlines this week after his appointment to lead the prosecution team into Donald Trump's impeachment, but not a single contestant on 'Jeopardy!' last night could identify House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff from a photograph.The photo, a clue for a $12,000 prize, was within the 'US Representatives' category and accompanied by the hint: 'One-fifty-third of California's House delegation is this House Intelligence Committee chairman.'None of the three contestants buzzed in to identify him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2020 7:25 AM
