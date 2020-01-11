REPEAL THE 22ND:

According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Americans are evenly divided over President Trump's decision to kill Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, but a plurality of the public opposes Trump's overall approach to the Islamic Republic and believes his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama was more effective in dealing with Tehran.





Conducted from Jan. 8 to 10 -- after Iranian ballistic missiles struck Iraqi bases in retaliation without causing American casualties and Trump declared that "Iran appears to be standing down" -- the poll found that 42 percent of Americans opposed Trump's approach to Iran (versus 36 percent who supported it). Forty percent said Trump was wrong to withdraw from the Obama administration's nuclear treaty with Tehran (versus 35 percent who said he was right), while 41 percent said Trump has been less effective on Iran than Obama (versus 34 percent who said the current president has been more effective).