January 13, 2020
RENAME THE ACA TRUMPCARE AND THE BOTS WILL DEFEND IT TO THE DEATH:
Trump Takes Credit For Obamacare, Says Democrats Want to Repeal It (Jonathan Chait, 1/13/20, New York)
Since he began running for president, Donald Trump has been lying about health care in general, and protections for patients with preexisting conditions in particular. Trump's long-standing lie is that he has a plan to help people with preexisting conditions afford insurance, or will shortly unveil such a plan. His most recent version of this lie goes even farther. Trump is now saying that he actually created the protection for preexisting conditions, and that Democrats are trying to take it away.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2020 3:45 PM