RECEIPTS?:

For weeks, officials at the Office of Management and Budget ignored warnings from the Department of Defense that placing a hold on a congressionally-appropriated $391 million aid package to Ukraine violated the law, according to new unredacted emails obtained and published by Just Security.





The emails between DOD and OMB officials were secured through a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) launched by the Center for Public Integrity. In December, a court ordered the federal government to turn over 300 pages of emails, many of which were heavily redacted in their initial release.





The emails newly published by Just Security reveal that between June and September -- when the aid was ultimately released following an anonymous whistleblower's complaint -- the DOD repeatedly asked OMB about why the military aid was being held up.





Crucially, the DOD warned several times that continuing to withhold the aid violated the Impoundment Control Act, which stipulates that if the federal funds are not spent towards their designated purpose within a certain period of time, they will be taken, or impounded, by the US Treasury Department.