January 2, 2020
RECEIPTS?:
Explosive new documents reveal the lengths to which the Justice Department went to conceal the Pentagon's concerns about Trump's Ukraine aid freeze (Sonam Sheth and Grace Panetta, 1/02/20, Business Insider)
For weeks, officials at the Office of Management and Budget ignored warnings from the Department of Defense that placing a hold on a congressionally-appropriated $391 million aid package to Ukraine violated the law, according to new unredacted emails obtained and published by Just Security.The emails between DOD and OMB officials were secured through a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) launched by the Center for Public Integrity. In December, a court ordered the federal government to turn over 300 pages of emails, many of which were heavily redacted in their initial release.The emails newly published by Just Security reveal that between June and September -- when the aid was ultimately released following an anonymous whistleblower's complaint -- the DOD repeatedly asked OMB about why the military aid was being held up.Crucially, the DOD warned several times that continuing to withhold the aid violated the Impoundment Control Act, which stipulates that if the federal funds are not spent towards their designated purpose within a certain period of time, they will be taken, or impounded, by the US Treasury Department.
Always bet on the Deep State.
MORE:
Emails Reveal "Clear Direction From POTUS" on Ukraine Scandal (Dan Friedman, 1/02/20, MoJo)
Newly revealed communications between White House staffers and officials at the Pentagon are shedding additional light on the Ukraine Scandal--even as the Senate prepares for President Donald Trump's trial following his impeachment by the House of Representatives last month. Just Security reported Thursday that Michael Duffey, a political appointee who oversees defense spending at the White House Office of Management and Budget, told Pentagon Comptroller Elaine McCusker in an August 30 email that he had "clear direction from POTUS to continue to hold" vital military aid that was supposed to be sent to Ukraine. That statement was one of a number of redacted lines in 300 pages of emails the administration released last month to the Center for Public Integrity after a court order in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 2, 2020 5:16 PM
« HOW MANY SEATS DO WE LOSE WHEN DONALD GETS 42% IN THE GENERAL?: | Main | GLIMPSES INTO THE BUBBLE: »