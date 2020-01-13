PURITAN NATION:

The sexual-misconduct policy at Morehead State University, a public school in Kentucky, states that "sexual gestures," "degrading words," and the display of "sexually suggestive objects or pictures, cartoons or posters" count as examples of sexual harassment.





The policy, which was last updated in the fall, is so restrictive that it was named "Speech Code of the Month" by a pro-free speech organization, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.