January 13, 2020
PURITAN NATION:
Public University's Ban on 'Sexually Suggestive' Posters Is Insanely Puritanical (KATHERINE TIMPF, January 13, 2020, National Review)
The sexual-misconduct policy at Morehead State University, a public school in Kentucky, states that "sexual gestures," "degrading words," and the display of "sexually suggestive objects or pictures, cartoons or posters" count as examples of sexual harassment.The policy, which was last updated in the fall, is so restrictive that it was named "Speech Code of the Month" by a pro-free speech organization, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
The Culture Wars are a rout.
