PROTECTING THE ASSET:

Russia's been using its state-run media to promote favorable and unfavorable information about American presidential candidates, according to an analysis by the Foreign Policy Research Institute's Foreign Influence Election 2020.





Biden received the most negative coverage by RT and Sputnik News through December, the analysis found.





Russian media repeatedly referenced his role in the Ukraine as vice president and Hunters's work there.





And their work could be boosted by the narrative being pushed by President Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and other allies that has put the Bidens and the Ukraine into the public zeitgeist.





'Biden is to 2020 what [Hillary] Clinton was to 2016,' Clint Watts, a former FBI agent who has been tracking Russia's foreign influence operations, told Bloomberg.