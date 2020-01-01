PROFANITY ALERT:

On Wednesday, the paramilitary group called on its supporters to leave the embassy and gather outside the Green Zone out of "respect" for the state.





"You delivered your message," the PMU said in a statement.





A photographer with the AFP news agency said they saw protesters dismantling their tents and leaving the Green Zone.





Kataib Hezbollah, the PMU faction targeted in the US raids, initially said it would stay at the embassy, but the group's spokesman Mohammad Mohyeddin later backed down, saying the group was abiding by the PMU's order.





"We scored a huge win: We arrived at the US embassy, which no one had done before," he told AFP. [...]





Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday condemned the US attacks in Iraq and warned that Tehran was ready to hit back.





"First of all, you can't do a d[**]n thing. This has nothing to do with Iran," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on state television.



