PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS...:
Nunes aide communicated with Parnas about Ukraine campaign (Paul Sonne, Rosalind S. Helderman and Greg Miller, Jan. 17, 2020, Washington Post)
In March, Parnas sent Harvey a link to a story by conservative columnist John Solomon suggesting the Ukrainians sought to help Hillary Clinton win in 2016."Any documents for us or are you going to keep working through Solomon?" the Nunes aide texted back a few days later.
...who still can't process the fact that Solomon was playing them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2020 12:00 AM