January 7, 2020
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that 'in any other country' she and Joe Biden 'would not be in the same party' (Rosie Perper, 1/07/20, Business Insider)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York defended a statement she made about former Vice President Joe Biden in a profile for New York magazine that was published on Monday: She said that elsewhere in the world she and Biden would not be in the same political party.
