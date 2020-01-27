January 27, 2020
OUR IRGC:Dozens arrested as Israel police break up Haredi anti-draft protest in Jerusalem (Middle East Monitor, January 27, 2020)
Hundreds of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews protested in Jerusalem yesterday against the army draft, facing down police officers deploying water cannons spraying "skunk water" against demonstrators.According to the Jerusalem Post, the protesters "caused a massive shut down of public transportation", following the arrest of a young haredi man who refused to enlist in the military.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 27, 2020 12:00 AM