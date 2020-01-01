January 1, 2020
OR, AS THE TRUMPBOTS CALL THEM, "VERY FINE PEOPLE":
White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Florida (AP, 1/01/20)
A white nationalist who ran for the US Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence. [...]White nationalist Richard Spencer, who organized the deadly Charlottesville rally that refocused attention on the country's frayed race relations, had credited Invictus with drafting the core tenets behind the rally.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 1, 2020 7:30 PM