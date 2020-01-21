ONLY SOUTHERNERS DEPEND ON GUNS:

KENSINGTON, N.H. -- A New Hampshire man fought off and eventually killed a coyote that attacked his family Monday near Judes Pond on the Exeter-Kensington line, local police departments confirmed to Boston 25 News. [...]

"There was no interest in it going away. [I] ultimately had to make the decision to become the aggressor and jumped on it, attacked it and [got] it to the ground," O'Reilly said. "When I was able to get on top of it, I put my hand on its snout so it wasn't able to attack me. There was quite a bit of snow on the ground, so I shoved the face into the snow and then eventually was able [to] put my hand on its snout and expire it through suffocation. Ultimately one hand on its windpipe and one hand on its snout did the trick."





O'Reilly was apparently bitten in the arm and chest by the coyote. The child involved was also bitten, though the animal did not break the child's skin due to the snowsuit he was wearing at the time. Since the incident, O'Reilly has already received his first round of rabies shots; he'll have four more follow-up visits with doctors for more.





The father of three said he was running off of adrenaline and instinct when the nearly 10-minute long struggle ensued. He added that he did not take any pleasure in killing the animal, but believed he had no choice but to protect his wife and kids, given the coyote's behavior.