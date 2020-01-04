January 4, 2020
ON-BRAND:
For Trump and his generals, 'victory' has different meanings (Greg Jaffe, April 5, 2018, Washington Post)
[W]hen the agency's head of drone operations explained that the CIA had developed special munitions to limit civilian casualties, the president seemed unimpressed. Watching a previously recorded strike in which the agency held off on firing until the target had wandered away from a house with his family inside, Trump asked, "Why did you wait?" one participant in the meeting recalled.
