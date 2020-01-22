ODD THAT VIRGINIANS WANT TO DISARM THEM, EH?:





Three alleged members of a white supremacist group were plotting to murder demonstrators at Monday's gun rights rally at the Virginia Capitol before they were arrested by the FBI last week, according to court documents.





The men were caught discussing their plans on a hidden camera set up in their Delaware apartment by FBI agents.





"We can't let Virginia go to waste, we just can't," said Patrik J. Mathews, one member of the hate group "the Base" that promotes violence against African-Americans and Jews.





According to authorities, the 27-year-old former Canadian Armed Forces reservist also discussed creating "instability" in Virginia by killing people, derailing trains, poisoning water, and shutting down highways in order to "kick off the economic collapse" and possibly start a "full blown civil war."