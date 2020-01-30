OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE:





As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump shifts to questions from senators, Democrats double down on their push for witnesses. (Jan. 29) AP Domestic





Several members of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team recently gave money to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 2020 reelection campaign, a Courier Journal analysis of campaign finance data found.





Ken Starr, who famously prosecuted former President Bill Clinton in his impeachment trial before joining Trump's team, gave the maximum individual contribution allowed -- $2,800 -- to the McConnell Senate Committee on July 31, 2019.





This wasn't Starr's first donation to McConnell, however. The lawyer and former Baylor University president is a longtime Republican who has given to every McConnell reelection campaign since 2002.





Another member of the president's impeachment defense team, Robert Ray, gave a total of $5,600 to the McConnell Senate Committee through two separate donations -- one for the primary election, one for the general -- on Sept. 30, 2019.





Ray, who succeeded Starr in his federal role as independent counsel and was involved in Clinton-related investigative work, did not donate to previous McConnell reelection efforts, according to campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission.