NO WONDER DEVIN RECUSED HIMSELF:

Newly released text messages show the extensive communication between Rudy Giuliani's indicted 'fixer' Lev Parnas and an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.





House Democrats released the messages in a document dump on Friday, showing Parnas texting with Derek Harvey, a top Nunes aide.





The messages show that Harvey was far more involved than previously known in Parnas and Giuliani's freelance investigation into Ukraine matters, including their theory that Joe Biden had corruptly influenced an investigation into a gas company where his son sat on the board.