NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

When Kathy Pauss retired from her job as a school secretary a few months before turning 65, the Downers Grove, Ill. resident thought it was for good. She was looking forward to gardening, spending time with her grandson and getting to a long list of projects she'd been itching to complete. She lasted just eight months before returning to work.





"I retired in June and went back in January," laughs Pauss. "My gardening was done, my projects were all finished and my grandson was back in school. I missed people, and I wanted to help people and have human contact."





She soon found a new position, working three days a week as a patient service specialist at a rehabilitation center less than a mile from her home. Pauss isn't working again for the income as much as the meaning and connection she finds on the job.