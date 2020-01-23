NO ACTUAL ECONOMIST NEEDS IT EXPLAINED:

At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos, Mnuchin took a swipe at the 17-year-old environmental campaigner for her recommendation that both the public and private sectors should divest from fossil fuels.

When asked how that would affect the U.S. economic model, Mnuchin took a swipe at Thunberg.

"Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I'm confused," he said. Then following a brief pause, he said it was "a joke."

"After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us," he concluded.