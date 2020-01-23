January 23, 2020
NO ACTUAL ECONOMIST NEEDS IT EXPLAINED:
'Who is She?' - US Treasury Chief Takes Swipe at Thunberg (Associated Press, January 23, 2020)
At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos, Mnuchin took a swipe at the 17-year-old environmental campaigner for her recommendation that both the public and private sectors should divest from fossil fuels.When asked how that would affect the U.S. economic model, Mnuchin took a swipe at Thunberg."Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I'm confused," he said. Then following a brief pause, he said it was "a joke.""After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us," he concluded.
'This is not controversial': Bipartisan group of economists calls for carbon tax (Heather Long, Jan. 16, 2019, washington Post)
Economics is only controversial in the partisan political sphere, not in academics, business, nor in practice.Forty-five top economists from across the political spectrum are calling for the United States to put a tax on carbon, saying it is by far the best way for the nation to address climate change."A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary," the economists wrote in letter published Wednesday evening in the Wall Street Journal. They called climate change a "serious problem" that needs "immediate national action."Nearly every Republican and Democratic chair of the Council of Economic Advisers since the 1970s signed the letter, including Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet L. Yellen, who are also former chairs of the Federal Reserve. Numerous Nobel laureates in economics also added their names."Among economists, this is not controversial," said Greg Mankiw, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under George W. Bush and signed the letter. "The politics is complicated, the international relations is complicated, but the economics is really simple."
