NEVERMIND THAT WE HAVE NO CHOICE...:

"Those of us in the insurance industry constantly hustled to prevent significant reforms because changes threatened to eat into our companies' enormous profits," Potter wrote.





Potter resigned his position at Cigna in 2008. And he testified to Congress a year later about the practices of an industry that "flouts regulations" and "makes promises they have no intention of keeping." He's since become a leading reform advocate.





The activist said in the Times op-ed that healthcare executives were well aware their insurance often severely limited the ability of Americans to personally decide how they accessed and received medical care, unless they wanted to pay huge sums of money out of their own pockets.





"But those of us who held senior positions for the big insurers knew that one of the huge vulnerabilities of the system is its lack of choice," Potter said. "In the current system, Americans cannot, in fact, pick their own doctors, specialists or hospitals - at least, not without incurring huge 'out of network' bills."





The "choice" talking point, Potter wrote, polled well in focus groups that insurers set up to test their messaging against reform plans, leading them to adopt it.





Now he is shocked to see an argument that he had a hand in engineering used among Democrats battling to claim their party's nomination to face off against President Trump in the 2020 election - and Potter says the insurers likely see it as a huge victory for them.





"What's different now is that it's the Democrats parroting the misleading 'choice' talking point - and even using it as a weapon against one another," Potter wrote. "Back in my days working in insurance P.R., this would have stunned me. It's why I believe my former colleagues are celebrating today."