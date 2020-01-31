NANCY'S HOUSE DID ITS JOB:

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee posted a 15-tweet thread Thursday night calling the president's handling of aid to Ukraine "inappropriate," acknowledging that Democrats had proven that Trump did exactly what he was accused of -- but, he said, it's not impeachable.





"There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine," the senator tweeted. "There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a 'mountain of overwhelming evidence.'"





But, Alexander argued, even if the president did it, the decision of what to do about it should be left to voters in the 2020 election. "The Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year's ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate," he wrote.





Alexander wasn't alone in that opinion. "Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said in a statement Friday.





Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio echoed that line, saying in a statement of his own, "I believe that some of the president's actions in this case -- asking a foreign country to investigate a potential political opponent and the delay of aid to Ukraine -- were wrong and inappropriate."





But, Portman went on to say, "I do not believe the president's actions rise to the level of removing a duly-elected president from office and taking him off the ballot in the middle of an election."