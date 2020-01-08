MISSING THE POINT OF THE WoT:





The United States' top allies, including the UK and France, have abandoned President Donald Trump over his decision to assassinate Iran's most powerful military commander, Qassim Soleimani.





Some European allies argue the US's dramatic escalation of conflict with Iran will benefit the Islamic State -- in part because the US-led coalition has frozen its operations against ISIS in Iraq following the US attack.





"You must always ask who is served by and who profits from this instability," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a Monday radio interview. "The instability in the Mideast today benefits only one organization: the Islamic State group."