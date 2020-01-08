January 8, 2020
MINORITY MITCH:
Under siege, McSally pleads for outside help on the airwaves (Robin Bravender, January 3, 2020, Arizona Mirror)
McSally said at the GOP gathering, "We don't have the resources to fight. If I went up on TV right now, my campaign coffers would be empty. If we're going to fight back with a TV ad, it's going to cost us millions of dollars."Kelly has outraised McSally so far in his bid to unseat her. The next round of fundraising reports is due to be released later this month.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 8, 2020 3:49 PM