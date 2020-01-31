MEANWHILE, IN AMERICA:

HANOVER -- Local activists are pressing town officials to adopt a "Welcoming Hanover" ordinance, making it the fourth community in the heart of the Upper Valley considering a measure to forbid local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.





About 40 people, many of them from Dartmouth College and the grassroots activist group Rise! Upper Valley, attended a Selectboard meeting Monday to show their support for the proposal in Hanover.





Similar measures will be decided by voters at Town Meeting in Hartford and Norwich, and another is also on the March municipal ballot in Lebanon.





"I told the Selectboard at one point that we welcome a wide range of people to Hanover ... and yet if we don't have a policy like this we can't guarantee that they have the same rights as people who are white or have different kinds of privilege," Kristina Wolff, a Dartmouth researcher and one of the Hanover residents organizing for the ordinance, said Friday.





The town could adopt the ordinance in one of two ways: The Selectboard could adopt it after a public hearing, or Hanover voters could vote to adopt it at Town Meeting in May through petition, Kira Kelley, a Vermont attorney who is helping to advance the issue, said in a letter to Town Manager Julia Griffin.