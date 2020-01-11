January 11, 2020
MAYBE WE SHOULD APOLOGIZE FOR THE WHOLE WAR AND COME HOME:
Iranian Military Apologizes For Shooting Down Ukraine-Bound Flight, Cites 'Human Error': Report (CHUCK ROSS, January 10, 2020, Daily Caller)
The Iranian military apologized Friday for shooting down a commercial airliner bound for Ukraine, and blamed "human error" for launching the missile that took down the airplane, according to Iranian state media."The plane was accidentally hit by a human error, which unfortunately results in the martyrdom of dear compatriots and the death of a number of foreign nationals," the military's general staff said in a statement published by the Islamic Republican News Agency.
REAGAN APOLOGIZED TO IRAN FOR DOWNING OF JETLINER (Molly Moore and Bill McAllisterJuly 6, 1988, Washington Post)
President Reagan said yesterday that he apologized to Iran on Sunday for the USS Vincennes' shooting down of an Iranian passenger jet over the Persian Gulf that killed all 290 persons aboard and declared that reparations or compensation to the families of victims are "a matter that has to be discussed."Reagan, a White House spokesman disclosed yesterday, sent a five-paragraph diplomatic note expressing "deep regret" to the Iranian government on Sunday, shortly after U.S. military leaders learned that the guided-missile cruiser had destroyed the Iran Air A300 Airbus after mistaking it for an Iranian F14 fighter plane.The president's message sought to assure the Iranian government that the attack was an accident, White House spokesman Marlin Fitzwater said.
