MAKING CITIES LIVABLE:

Private cars are to be banned from York's medieval city centre by 2023, under plans approved by councillors.





The City of York Council wants an end to "non-essential" car journeys within the city walls.





The authority, which is run by the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, wants to make the city carbon neutral by 2030 - 20 years ahead of the UK government's net zero target.





It said those who rely on cars, such as disabled residents, would be exempt.





The idea was proposed by Labour councillor Johnny Crawshaw but received support from a majority of councillors, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.