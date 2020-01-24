IT'S NOT INTENDED TO DISCRIMINATE ON CLASS...:

Two libertarian think tanks came out against Florida Republicans' bill curbing Amendment 4, arguing that felons should not be stopped from voting just because they can't afford to pay back court-ordered fees, fines and restitution.





In a sharply worded opinion to a federal appellate court, lawyers for the Cato Institute and R Street Institute wrote on Friday that the bill GOP lawmakers signed last year, Senate Bill 7066, "violates the bedrock guarantee of equal rights that every citizen enjoys."





And without a judge's injunction, the groups wrote, the bill is fundamentally unfair.





"Absent the district court's injunction, SB7066 will have the effect of excluding a great number of people from voting because of their poverty, while allowing similarly situated wealthy persons to vote," the groups said.