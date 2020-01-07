IT'S JUST ABOUT HATING MUSLIMS:

Inslee, in a statement released Monday, invoked the imprisonment of Japanese-Americans in World War II. Inslee's residential home is on Bainbridge Island, where the first Japanese in the United States -- 227 men, women, and children of Japanese descent -- were forcibly removed in March 1942 and sent to the internment camp in Manzanar, California.





"The reports out of the border crossing at Blaine are deeply alarming," Inslee said in a statement. "Washingtonians who happen to be Iranian-American were detained at the Canadian-U.S. border for extended periods of time for no other reason than their ethnicity or country of origin.





"This is wrong and rife with constitutional and moral problems. No one should be treated differently due to where they come from, how they look or what language they speak.