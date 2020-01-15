IT'S A RICO CASE:

Before Tuesday, he was best known as a little-known, scandal-scarred Republican congressional candidate who tweeted an obscene joke at Kamala Harris. But new documents from the House Intelligence Committee have put a completely different kind of spotlight on Robert F. Hyde, the Trump donor who appears to have tracked U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's movements in Ukraine.





In WhatsApp messages exchanged in March 2019 with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who provided the committee with the files, Hyde and Parnas discussed Yovanovitch's location. Hyde, a retired Marine, appeared to have associates in Ukraine monitoring her.





"They know she's a political puppet," Hyde wrote to Parnas. "They will let me know when she's on the move... They are willing to help if you/we would like a price."





"Guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money... what I was told," Hyde wrote in another message.