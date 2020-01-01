IT'S A RICO CASE:

Vrablic, a one-time bank teller turned Deutsche Bank private wealth managing director, was Trump's liaison at the bank. She sat in a hoodie in the VIP section at the Trump inauguration.





Trump borrowed more than $2 billion in the past two decades. Many allege the loans could hold the key to Russian funding of Trump.





Hired in 2006 with celebratory ads in The New York Times and a sweet deal guaranteeing her $3 million a year, Vrablic's work raised the bank's public profile-at first in a good way. Now the opposite is true.





Trump burned through his relationships with bank investment and commercial real estate departments because of his constant defaults and failures. Then Vrablic stepped up in 2010.





Trump's daughter Ivanka had just married Jared Kushner, who was a longtime client of Vrablic along with his mother Seryl. Ivanka steered Vrablic in the private bank sector of Deutsche Bank her father's way. It turned out to be the financial lifeline crucial in helping him win the election.





People at Vrablic's level in the banking world, even when they are swept up in such international scandals, are rarely household names unless they die suddenly... read suspiciously. Even then, they are familiar to only the most inside-baseball financial journalists. They are never part of the daily Trump-Schiff-Pelosi-Schumer-AOC-Nunes-McConnell etc. political narrative though their influence is often greater.



