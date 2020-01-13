IT ISN'T EVEN DENTED:

* Now is a bizarre time to argue that capitalism is broken. The unemployment rate is at a half-century low, and employment (for prime-age workers) has recovered fully from the Great Recession.





* From the beginning of the Great Recession in 2007 through 2016 (the most recent year for which data are available), the Congressional Budget Office finds that inequality of post-tax-and-transfer income has fallen by 7 percent.





* Technology innovators -- who receive a lot of criticism in "late capitalism" discussions -- have created trillions of dollars of value for the American people.





* Median household income (after taxes and transfers) is up 44 percent since 1990.