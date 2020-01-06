IRAN IS THE RELIABLE PARTNER:

Adel Abdul Mahdi, Iraq's caretaker prime minister, told his parliament on Sunday that President Trump called him to ask for help in mediating with Iran after the American embassy in Baghdad was attacked. [...]





Abdul Mahdi said he worked hard to defuse tensions outside the embassy.





He said he went so far as to threaten to resign if the crowds did not disperse, according to Axios.





Abdul Mahdi even told Iraq's parliament that Trump thanked him for his efforts. He expressed disappointment that while the American president was grateful, he was also simultaneously planning an attack on Soleimani.





Soon after Trump made his request to Abdul Mahdi for mediation, US forces launched their drone strike on Friday killing Soleimani, the Iraqi leader was quoted as saying by National Public Radio.





Abdul Mahdi slammed the Americans on Sunday for what he called a 'political assassination' in targeting Soleimani.





Abdul Mahdi suggested that the Iranian military leader was in Baghdad as part of Iraqi-mediated negotiations with Iran's main regional rival, Saudi Arabia.





He said that Soleimani was going to meet him on the same day that he was killed.





'He came to deliver me a message from Iran, responding to the message we delivered from Saudi Arabia to Iran,' Abdul Mahdi told The Washington Post.