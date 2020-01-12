IN FAIRNESS, NO ONE EVER HAD AS LOW A CLASS OF ACCUSERS EITHER:





It may be hard to remember given then-FBI Director James B. Comey's voluminous investigative report in the midst of the 2016 election, his testimony before Congress and his intrusion into the campaign 11 days before Election Day, but he found no basis she committed a crime. His subjective comments about poor judgment and negligence were entirely irrelevant (and frankly inappropriate for the FBI, which is charged with finding or not finding criminal conduct). The bottom line: Clinton committed no crimes.





That was not enough for Trump. Based on no new evidence but rather on an undisguised personal vendetta, Trump opened up another investigation. The Post reported:





John Huber, the U.S. attorney in Utah, was tapped in November 2017 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into concerns raised by President Trump and his allies in Congress that the FBI had not fully pursued cases of possible corruption at the Clinton Foundation and during Clinton's time as secretary of state, when the U.S. government decided not to block the sale of a company called Uranium One.





As a part of his review, Huber examined documents and conferred with federal law enforcement officials in Little Rock who were handling a meandering probe into the Clinton Foundation, people familiar with the matter said. Current and former officials said that Huber has largely finished and found nothing worth pursuing -- though the assignment has not formally ended and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department or to lawmakers, these people said.





The coverage of her exoneration has been minimal. The number of stories such as Clinton cleared in witch-hunt probe or Right-wing accusations debunked has been underwhelming. The legitimate media does not seem interested in asking Trump or other Republicans to acknowledge that their accusations were baseless. You would think legitimate media outlets at the very least would self-reflect on their coverage that often treated long-ago disproved accusations as still unsettled.





The hordes of right-wing media pundits and columnists will not fess up for pushing a blatantly false narrative. Because they are held to such a low standard by legitimate media outlets, the voices in the right-wing echo chamber pay no price for joining in the persecution of Trump's nemesis.





"One of the most common tools of autocrats around the world is to use law enforcement as a weapon to go after political opponents," explains Ian Bassin, executive director of the nonpartisan organization Protect Democracy, which has litigated against Trump's unconstitutional actions. "That this misguided investigation has been brought to an end is a sign the walls of our system are still holding; that it was allowed to happen at all is a sign that Trump's constant pounding at those walls is producing cracks." Bassin adds, "With a president who has boasted wrongly that he can do 'whatever he wants' with the Justice Department, we can't afford to just hope that sanity prevails the next time -- and there will be a next time."