IN CASE THERE WERE ANY LINGERING DOUBTS...:

The official on the line told the president that Soleimani and the Iraqi military leader he was meeting with were "gone" and then hung up, according to Trump.





"I said, 'Where is this guy?' " Trump said. "That was the last I heard from him."





While the dramatic description of Trump's experience watching the strike is new, Trump has spoken at rallies and on Twitter about the Soleimani attack as he hones his reelection talking points on his capability as commander in chief.





In a separate audio clip, Trump is heard boasting about increasing the defense budget by $2.5 trillion -- a massive sum he may have gotten to by adding several years' budgets; the Pentagon budget for fiscal 2020 is $738 billion. To those who criticized his spending and the growing national debt, Trump said: "Who the hell cares about the budget? We're going to have a country."





For most of President Barack Obama's time in office, Republicans seemed to care very much about the budget, making fears around the national debt and deficit their top talking point. They've backed off those concerns under Trump.