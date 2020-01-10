January 10, 2020
IN CASE THERE WAS ANY DOUBT WHO DONALD IS SERVING:
Reports: US Military Tried but Failed to Kill Iranian Commander in Yemen (VOA News, January 10, 2020)
U.S. media are reporting that the United States tried but failed to kill a top Iranian commander in Yemen on the same day a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.The information, first reported by The Washington Post, indicates the operation that killed Soleimani last week was intended to be broader in scope.
Isolationists/Realists always prefer dictatorship to democracy: it keeps the natives quiet.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2020 5:29 PM