January 10, 2020

IN CASE THERE WAS ANY DOUBT WHO DONALD IS SERVING:

Reports: US Military Tried but Failed to Kill Iranian Commander in Yemen (VOA News, January 10, 2020)

U.S. media are reporting that the United States tried but failed to kill a top Iranian commander in Yemen on the same day a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The information, first reported by The Washington Post, indicates the operation that killed Soleimani last week was intended to be broader in scope.

Isolationists/Realists always prefer dictatorship to democracy: it keeps the natives quiet.

Posted by at January 10, 2020 5:29 PM

  

« THE TRUMPBOTS ARE EASILY WAGGED: | Main | PROTECTING THE ASSET: »