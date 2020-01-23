I DON'T THINK THAT WORD MEANS WHAT YOU THINK IT MEANS:

Nearly half of self-described pro-choice Americans actually support "significant restrictions" on abortion, a new poll finds.





Maris Poll's annual survey on abortion, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, found that 40% of those surveyed identified as pro-life and 55% as pro-choice, with 5% undecided.





But when the question was rephrased to ask whether those surveyed would support "significant restrictions" on abortion, 7 in 10 responded that they would. This included 47% of pro-choicers.





"A notable proportion (41%) of those who identify as pro-choice are more likely to vote for candidates who support restrictions, as are more than 9 in 10 who identify as pro-life (96%)," the survey summary says.



