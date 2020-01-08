HIROSHIMA, POP. 1.2 MILLION:

Scientists have provided what they say is the first evidence that wildlife is abundant in Japan's Fukushima Evacuation Zone despite the continuing presence of radiological contamination nearly a decade after the nuclear accident.





They took around 267,000 photographs at 106 different sites over 120 days and recorded more than 20 different species, including Japanese hare, macaques, pheasant, fox and the raccoon dog, a relative of the fox.





Notably prominent were species that are often in conflict with humans, particularly wild boar.