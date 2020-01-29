HER CENTRAL PARK FIVE:

It was a prime-time moment for Amy Klobuchar.





Standing in the glare of television lights at a Democratic presidential debate last fall, she was asked about her years as a top Minnesota prosecutor and allegations she was not committed to racial justice.





"That's not my record," she said, staring into the camera.





Yes, she was tough on crime, Klobuchar said, but the African American community was angry about losing kids to gun violence. And she responded.





She told a story that she has cited throughout her political career, including during her 2006 campaign for the U.S. Senate: An 11-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in 2002. And Klobuchar's office put Tyesha Edwards' killer -- a black teen -- behind bars for life.





But what if Myon Burrell is innocent?





An Associated Press investigation into the 17-year-old case uncovered new evidence and myriad inconsistencies, raising questions about whether he was railroaded by police.