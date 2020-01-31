January 31, 2020
GUILTY, BUT...:
Key senator commits to sinking witness vote (Alayna Treene, 1/30/20, Axios)
What he's saying:"I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution's high bar for an impeachable offense."
Except his Republican colleagues say they would need more evidence and witnesses to arrive at the same conclusion of guilt.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 31, 2020 12:00 AM