January 11, 2020
GROVEL HARDER, SON:
Trump angered by House ally's push to limit his authority on Iran (Josh Dawsey, Jan. 10, 2020, Washington Post)
It was a risky move that surprised the president and showed rare fissures in a Republican Party that Trump has firmly controlled. Trump fiercely complained about Gaetz after aides informed Trump that his office had sent the email backing the resolution, which was pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Trump's team lobbied heavily against the nonbinding resolution.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2020 7:13 AM