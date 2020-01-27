January 27, 2020
GONNA NEED WIDER OPEN BORDERS:
Sales of new homes fell in December, but the future looks bright for the home-building industry (Jacob Passy, Jan 27, 2020, Market Watch)
While new-home sales have now fallen for three consecutive months, most signs indicate that the new-home market should be strong in 2020.Confidence among home builders remains around all-time highs in large part because of the low supply of homes for sale overall. A recent report from the National Association of Realtors found that the inventory of homes for sale nationwide had dropped to the lowest level in 20 years.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 27, 2020 12:00 AM