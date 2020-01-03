January 3, 2020
GONNA NEED MORE TIC-TACS...:
Ex-Fox News reporter Courtney Friel claims Donald Trump invited her to Trump Tower to 'kiss' (NANCY DILLON, 1/02/20, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)
Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel says Donald Trump called her with a creepy come-on before he became president -- while they were both married.Friel, who sometimes worked as a fill-in host on Trump's beloved "Fox & Friends," details the alleged proposition in her upcoming memoir, "Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News," due out Tuesday.She says Trump told her she was "the hottest one at Fox News" and called her office line a few weeks after she mentioned an interest in working as a judge on his Miss USA beauty pageant."Though he said I couldn't be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC," Friel, 39, wrote in a sneak peek of her book shared with the Daily News."Then, out of nowhere, he said: 'You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,'" Friel claimed.The journalist who now works as an anchor at KTLA-TV in Los Angeles says she was "shocked" by the advance."'Donald,' I responded, 'I believe we're both married.' I quickly ended the call," she wrote.
