GONNA NEED MORE TIC-TACS...:

Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel says Donald Trump called her with a creepy come-on before he became president -- while they were both married.





Friel, who sometimes worked as a fill-in host on Trump's beloved "Fox & Friends," details the alleged proposition in her upcoming memoir, "Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News," due out Tuesday.





She says Trump told her she was "the hottest one at Fox News" and called her office line a few weeks after she mentioned an interest in working as a judge on his Miss USA beauty pageant.





"Though he said I couldn't be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC," Friel, 39, wrote in a sneak peek of her book shared with the Daily News.





"Then, out of nowhere, he said: 'You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,'" Friel claimed.





The journalist who now works as an anchor at KTLA-TV in Los Angeles says she was "shocked" by the advance.





"'Donald,' I responded, 'I believe we're both married.' I quickly ended the call," she wrote.