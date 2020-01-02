GLIMPSES INTO THE BUBBLE:

Trump amplifying conspiracy theories is not new. A New York Times investigation published in November found that since he took office, Trump retweeted 145 accounts that "pushed conspiracy or extremist content," including at least one run by Russian intelligence. And Trump has previously on occasion retweeted QAnon accounts.





But stewing about impeachment from the Mar-a-Lago club he still owns and profits from over the holidays, the president took things up a notch.





In addition to retweeting a QAnon and Pizzagate accounts, Trump retweeted a post that described his fans as a cult (#Cult45). One of his first tweets of the new year was a quote-tweet of @heatherjones333, an account that has promoted Pizzagate and QAnon that he also retweeted on New Year's Eve.





Perhaps even more troubling, Trump also retweeted a post containing the alleged name of the government whistleblower who first sounded the alarm about his dealings with Ukraine. That tweet originated from an account that used a stock photo as an avatar and had previously pushed conspiracy theories about Obama being a secret Muslim and accused the Clintons of murdering Jeffrey Epstein.