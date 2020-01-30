FOR JIM CROW AND MASSIVE COMMODES!:

They flushed smashed bananas. They flushed mashed potatoes. But the two engineers soon discovered that the best method for testing a toilet's flushing ability was soybean paste. Its consistency was perfect.





And so Bill Gauley and John Koeller have used soybean paste, also known as miso, for almost two decades to test toilets, part of their carefully calibrated protocol that has become a common testing standard throughout the toilet industry.





The two men say today's toilets are flushing marvels, able to clear an average of two pounds of paste and paper per flush -- more than just about anyone needs, and four times as much as old commodes, despite using less than half as much water. [...]





[T]rump's frequent allusions to a bygone era filled with superior appliances misses what is largely a story of American ingenuity and continued progress.





Several manufacturers and trade groups said these items work better than ever today -- while also using less water and power, the result of years of corporate investment and testing. Industries that might normally cheer reduced regulation say they don't want government efficiency standards eased.