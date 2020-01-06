EVERYBODY HATES SOMEBODY::

Based on the CDC statistics, then, Planned Parenthood clinics perform more than half of the total reported abortions in the U.S. and, based on Guttmacher's reporting, well over one-third of the estimated annual abortions each year. Planned Parenthood executives ritually insist that abortion is just 3 percent of group's "services" -- a carefully manufactured statistic that has been deemed inaccurate and misleading by left-leaning outlets such as Slate and the Washington Post -- even as the group performs somewhere between one-third and half the total abortions in the U.S. every year.





Contrast Planned Parenthood's 345,672 abortions in 2018 with the other actual services the group's facilities offered. According to the report, the group offered 9,798 prenatal-care services and made 4,279 adoption referrals, which means that its facilities performed 35 abortions for every instance of prenatal care and 81 abortions for every adoption referral.