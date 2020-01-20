January 20, 2020
EVEN KILLING MUSLIMS DOESN'T HELP?:
New poll on the eve of Trump's impeachment trial finds that 51% of Americans think he should be removed from office (Sonam Sheth, 1/20/20, Business Insider)
CNN's poll also found that 58% of Americans believe the president abused his power and 57% believe he obstructed the inquiry by Congress into the matter.These statistics represent an uptick in public sentiment against the president across almost every measure.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 20, 2020 8:02 PM