January 26, 2020
ET TU, FOX?:
Fox News poll: Half of Americans say Trump should be convicted and removed (JUSTIN WISE, 01/26/20, The Hill)
The survey, which was released Sunday and conducted as the Senate impeachment trial began in earnest, found that 50 percent of Americans think the Senate should vote to convict and remove Trump, while 44 percent believe the upper chamber should not vote to remove the president.
That 44% looks to be what Donald can expect to get in the 2020 election.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 26, 2020 2:29 PM