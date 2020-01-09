January 9, 2020
ESCAPING KOBACHISTAN:
New Kansas proposal breaks impasse on expanding Medicaid (John Hanna, 1/09/20, AP )
Kansas' Democratic governor and a top Republican lawmaker on Thursday outlined a new proposal for expanding the state's Medicaid program, breaking an impasse that had allowed a handful of GOP leaders to thwart bipartisan legislative majorities.The plan from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning would give Kelly the straightforward expansion of state health coverage that she has advocated, covering as many as 150,000 additional people.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 9, 2020 6:10 PM