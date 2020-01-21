January 21, 2020
DUDES, YOU'RE HARSHING THE NARRATIVE:
The fast, deadly missile system thought to have shot down Ukrainian Flight 752 is one of the best Iran has (Gerry Doyle, 1/20/20, Reuters)
All that hysteria spent blaming the UR...The Tor is among the most modern air-defense systems Iran has, Duitsman said, and can attack two targets at once with up to two missiles each. When Iran purchased them from Russia in the mid-2000s, "the capability was such that at the time the US was concerned about the sale," he added.Iran fields "small numbers" of Tor systems, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report last year.
Iran warns that 'freedom-seekers' around world will avenge Soleimani's killing (The Times of Israel, 1/20/20)
"They hit General Soleimani in a cowardly act, but there are freedom-seekers across the world who want to revenge for him with God's help, and God willing, we will hit his enemy chivalrously," said Gen. Esmail Ghaani at a ceremony in Tehran."Our enemy understands no language but force and therefore, we should stand against them strongly," he added, according to the Fars news agency.
A people who think themselves a nation are one.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 21, 2020 12:00 AM